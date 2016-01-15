Woman sexually assaulted by gas station employee in Woodbridge, police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 34-year-old man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a woman and sexually assaulted her as he was working at a gas station in Woodbridge.
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the Exxon at 4255 Seeton Square shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they learned a 47-year-old woman was approached by an employee and pulled into a small room. While inside the room, the employee reportedly inappropriately touched the victim before the two separated.
The victim left the store and called police for help. No injuries were reported.
Police have since arrested Rhoit Sondhi. He has been charged with abduction and misdemeanor sexual battery.
