Woman sexually assaulted, attacked with box cutter in Arlington and the suspect hasn't been found

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts with gray leggings underneath and carrying a green duffle bag.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in Arlington County Saturday evening. The suspect has not yet been found.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the victim said she was walking in the Crystal City Shops when a man walked up to her. He then took out a box cutter and robbed the woman. After taking her money and a cell phone, the suspect forced the woman to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her before cutting her with the box cutter.

The victim was able to get away and ask for help from people on Richmond Highway near S Campus Boulevard. She was taken to an area hospital for help following the attack.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but could not find him. He is described as a man in his mid-20s with dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts with gray leggings underneath and carrying a green duffle bag.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Maldonado at 703-228-4194 or mmmaldonado@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

WATCH NEXT: Silver Spring man speaks out after nearly being attacked during stabbing spree