Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning.
Detectives responded to Sacramento Drive, off of Richmond Highway, after a call for service about the assault, according to tweet posted at 12:38 a.m. by the police department.
Police were informed that a man with a gun assaulted a woman. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim's identity and age has not been released.
The suspect is also not known, but has been described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with his race being unknown. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black mask.
Anyone with information about the assault are asked to call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS.
