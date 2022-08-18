Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning.

Detectives responded to Sacramento Drive, off of Richmond Highway, after a call for service about the assault, according to tweet posted at 12:38 a.m. by the police department.

Police were informed that a man with a gun assaulted a woman. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim's identity and age has not been released.

The suspect is also not known, but has been described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with his race being unknown. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

