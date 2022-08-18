x
Virginia

Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved.

Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning.

Detectives responded to Sacramento Drive, off of Richmond Highway, after a call for service about the assault, according to tweet posted at 12:38 a.m. by the police department.

Police were informed that a man with a gun assaulted a woman. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim's identity and age has not been released.

The suspect is also not known, but has been described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with his race being unknown. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Anyone with information about the assault are asked to call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS. 

