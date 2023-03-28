Springfield woman remembers educator killed in Nashville school shooting

Among the six people killed by the shooter was the head of The Covenant School.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The mass shooting inside an elementary school in Nashville that killed seven people, including the suspect, hits close to home for people in the DMV.

One of the people killed is being described as a wonderful woman who always had a smile on her face.

Newly released surveillance videos captured 28-year-old Audrey Hale shooting through a door at The Covenant School on Monday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Hale gunned down six people:

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

William Kinney, 9

Cynthia Peak, 61

Katherine Koonce, 60

Mike Hill, age 61

MNPD released body camera footage from Officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo as they entered the school within minutes and took Hale down.

MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of first responders to the Covenant campus Mon morning. They fired on the active shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage. https://t.co/17qsZM6bNp pic.twitter.com/g4b0nMTFRD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Hundreds of miles away in Springfield, Virginia, Misha Hoyt anxiously waited for updates. One of her closest friends has a son who attends the school. Her friend’s son is safe, but the entire day has been a traumatic experience for everyone involved.

“You can only do so much to protect your kids and you do the best you can, and you hope and pray, but this can happen anywhere at any time,” said Hoyt. “The fact that it happened in Nashville at that precious school, that’s just a gem of a school, is devastating.”

Hoyt was born and raised in Nashville and knows the school community well. She attended Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA), located down the road from The Covenant School. Her 7-year-old son attended summer camp at the Covenant last year before the family moved to Virginia.

It was at CPA where Koonce was a teacher for many years before she transferred. Hoyt also grew up with Koonce's son. Their graduating class was fewer than 80 students.

“She was the kindest woman,” recalled Hoyt. “She was a superstar, and she always had a smile on her face. She was so smart, bright, and helpful and she helped dear friends of mine through a very difficult time. She worked a lot with kids who needed special help also.”

"I have no doubt she would have run into the danger."



A Springfield woman who grew up in Nashville sat down me to talk about one of the victims killed in The Covenant School shooting. The head Katherine Koonce was a longtime teacher at the school Misha Hoyt attended. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/6keGmTKOf4 — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) March 28, 2023

Knowing her character, Hoyt said she no doubt believes Koonce ran to danger to protect the kids.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has shared that The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is accepting donations.

All of the proceeds will go to the victims' families. You can go online to CFMT.org. You can also write them a check and mail it to their P.O. box.