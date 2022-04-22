Man wanted for hitting Manassas woman in the face with a charcuterie board

Police say the victim had lacerations to her face but is expected to recover.

MANASSAS, Va. — A woman is recovering after police say she was hit in the face with a charcuterie board.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the Raven Crest Apartment complex in Manassas around 3:32 a.m. Thursday morning for a reported assault.

Investigators determined a woman was injured during a domestic-related incident and was suffering from lacerations to the face.

Police say the woman was hit in the face with the board during an argument with a man later identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Edson Diaz Rocha.

The woman called police and the man left the apartment before police arrived.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Officers with the Prince William County police department obtained an arrest warrant for Rocha, but have not been able to locate him yet.

Rocha is described as a 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for malicious wounding.