Virginia

Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured

The driver remained at the scene and no other injuries were reported.
Credit: WUSA9

VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. 

Detectives from the crash reconstruction unit were on the scene to investigate the incident. The victims remains hospitalized. Officials have not identified the woman.

Fairfax County police said the investigation is ongoing and did not release further details. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

