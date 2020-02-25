ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington woman had a rude awakening early Saturday morning when a man broke into and fell asleep inside her home, according to a daily crime report.

On Feb. 22 at around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Adams Street for a report of a breaking and entering at a residence. Upon arriving on the scene, police said they learned the victim had discovered an unknown male had broken into her residence and fallen asleep.

Police said they arrested Luke Morgan-Scott, 24, of Arlington, and charged him with unlawful entry and being drunk in public.

In January, a Silver Spring man was arrested on Jan. 15 after Montgomery County police say he watched a woman through the window of her home and recorded her with his cellphone multiple times in November.

Police said Mario Verhage, 43, of Silver Spring, was taken into custody after learning that Verhage allegedly watched his neighbor undress by peeping through her window. He also, according to police, set up his cell phone to record the woman while she was inside her home in the 8500 blocks of 16th Street.

Montgomery County police said it is not clear whether Verhage and the woman lived near each other or knew each other.

Officers, while working with the community, were able to identify Verhage as the suspect and to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Verhage posted bond and was released the same day.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or prior incidents involving Verhage is encouraged to contact the 2nd District Station at 240-773-6700.

