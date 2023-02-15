Woman faces up to 63 years in prison for traveling to Louisa to kill her ex-boyfriend on his birthday, police say

On March 29, 2022, Erann Ohse and Andrew Pointdexter reportedly traveled to Louisa County to the home of Ohse's ex wearing ski masks and armed with handguns.

LOUISA, Va. — Police say a man and woman face several years in prison each after traveling together from Fredericksburg, Virginia to Louisa County to allegedly kill her ex-boyfriend.

Louisa Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire announced on Wednesday that Erann Ohse, 25, of Fredericksburg pled guilty to attempted second-degree murder, malicious wounding, malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted armed burglary, destruction of property, and eluding law enforcement in this case.

Ohse’s co-defendant, Andrew Poindexter, 26, of King George County, previously pled guilty to many of the same charges in addition to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

On March 29, 2022, authorities say Ohse and Poindexter traveled in Poindexter's Chevrolet Camaro to Louisa County. They drove to the home of Ohse's ex-boyfriend wearing ski masks and armed with handguns and multiple extra rounds of ammunition.

Once at the home, investigators say the duo tried to force their way through the front door, but were unsuccessful. Ohse then fired ten 9 mm rounds into her ex-boyfriend's window, which police claim struck a young woman in the room in the shoulder.

The victims in the home quickly dialed 911 and described the car they saw Ohse and Poindexter leave in. Within minutes, a Louisa County Sheriff's Office deputy responded and observed Poindexter's Camaro leaving the scene.

A high-speed police chase then ensued, with speeds nearing 120 mph.

After losing sight of the Camaro, deputies say they later located Ohse and Poindexter standing outside the car in a cul-de-sac near the Hanover County line.

Police took Ohse and Poindexter into custody.

Officers say a search of the duo uncovered Ohse’s loaded teal 9 mm handgun and an empty magazine in her jacket pocket. Also recovered were ski-masks, that were ultimately found to contain Ohse and Poindexter’s DNA, disposable gloves, and almost a pound of marijuana.

Detectives say Ohse previously had a romantic relationship with the man at the Louisa County home. Their relationship ended in February 2022.

Police claim mere hours before arriving at his home and attempting to kill him, Ohse sent a text to her ex wishing him a "happy birthday."

Evidence revealed that her ex's friend was at his house when one of the bullets fired by Ohse hit her in the shoulder.

“These two thought they were the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, but now they’ll have to face the serious consequences people face when they commit violent crimes in Louisa County,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Goodman.

Police say Ohse is scheduled for sentencing on May 10, 2023, and faces up to 63 years in prison. Poindexter is scheduled for sentencing on May 31, 2023, and faces up to 70 years in prison.