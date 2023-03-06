77-year-old woman dies of fire injuries; Virginia home had no smoke detectors

The home where a 77-year-old woman died in a fire Saturday night had no working smoke detectors to warn her about the blaze, the fire department said.

Residents called the Prince William County Government Department of Fire and Rescue reporting a house fire on the 15000 block of Concord Drive around 10:40 p.m.

Firefighters saw fire and smoke coming from the house, officials said. Upon entry, firefighting crews rescued the woman from inside the house and got her outside, the fire department said. They performed CPR on her until she could be taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Offer will determine the exact cause of death.

Fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors found in the home.

"When properly installed and maintained, working smoke alarms save lives and protect against injury and loss due to fire," Prince William County Fire and Rescue said in a statement. "They play a vital role in one's home fire escape plan by providing an early warning allowing individuals time to escape a home fire."

No other injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.