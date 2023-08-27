Woman, 73, dies after being found unresponsive at Arlington County Detention Facility

The 73-year-old was initially arrested earlier this month at Reagan National Airport and charged with trespassing.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A 73-year-old woman is dead after being found unresponsive in a cell at the Arlington County Detention Facility Sunday morning.

According to authorities, deputies found Abonesh Woldegeorges unresponsive around 7:02 a.m.

Resuscitation efforts began immediately before Arlington Fire & Rescue arrived eight minutes later and transported Woldegeorges to Virginia Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Woldegeorges was initially arrested at Reagan National Airport Aug. 13 and charged with trespassing.

She was being held at the county's detention center for a failure to appear charge in relation to a prior trespassing incident with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are conducting a death investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Woldegeorges' death.

In a prepared statement Sunday, the NAACP's Arlington Branch noted a history of in-custody deaths at the county's detention center.

"It's unimaginable that a 73-year-old woman behind held on trespassing charges would ultimately lose her life while in custody," NCAACP Arlington Branch President Michael Hemminger said.

In November 2019, Jitesh Patel, 43, died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

And in February 2022, Paul Thompson, 41, also died after being found unresponsive in his cell. He was also facing a trespassing charge and was awaiting a court hearing at the time.

Anyone with information on Woldegeorges' death is asked to contact ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).