FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman died after running off the road and into two trees in Fairfax County, Virginia early Thursday morning, officials said.

Around 2:35 a.m., police said the woman was driving a Honda Civic on Route 267 west of Route 123 when she ran off the road and hit two trees.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll over the guardrail and back into the westbound lanes of the highway.

Police said she was the only person in the car.

The authorities are notifying her family members before releasing her identity.

The crash remains under investigation.

