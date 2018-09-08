FREDERICKSBURG, VA -- Police found the body of a man who was wanted for shooting a woman inside a McDonald's on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Kentroyia Fletcher of Fredericksburg, Va. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Wednesday night. Police say she died on Thursday.

The shooting happened during rush hour in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The McDonalds is located in the popular Central Park development, right off I-95.

The suspected gunman drove off, ditched his first car and got into a second.

Police say he later took his own life.

#FXBG News Release: Shooting Suspect Takes His own Life; Victim Remains in Critical Condition pic.twitter.com/sjwbiogW6T — FredericksburgPolice (@FXBGPolice) August 9, 2018

© 2018 WUSA