Woman charged with breaking into home, stealing dog she used to own

LEESBURG, Va. — Two people are facing charges after police say they broke into a home and stole a dog one of them had voluntarily given up last year.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Dabryn Norris and 21-year-old Taylor Wardbroke into a home in Northeast Leesburg around 8:30 a.m. on July 12.

After reportedly breaking into the home, while the owners were out, the pair grabbed Gelato, a 2-year-old Cane Corso/Pitbull mix, and left. Nothing else was reported stolen following the burglary, including a second dog that was also home at the time.

Police later identified Norris and Ward as suspects, after investigators learned Ward used to own Gelato but voluntarily surrendered the dog last year.

Gelato was later returned to police safely on July 28.

Norris and Ward were arrested earlier this week. Norris has been charged with stealing an animal, breaking and entering, conspiracy to steal an animal, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Ward has been charged with conspiracy to steal an animal and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Both have been released on bond.

