Woman charged with arson following Sheetz fire

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia woman is facing charges following a fire at a Stafford County gas station.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), crews from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were called to the Sheetz at Washington Square Plaza just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the building.

The gas station and convenience store was evacuated and no injuries were reported. The building sustained minor damages and later reopened.

Officials say when firefighters entered the building, they found fires smoldering in the men's and women's bathrooms. The Fire Marshal's Office later determined the fires were set intentionally.

As a result of the investigation, Courtney Venable was taken into custody and charged with the burning of an occupied dwelling (arson). She remains at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.