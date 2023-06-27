Woman arrested after allegedly placing burning T-shirt in mailbox

A homeowner discovered a T-shirt that was set on fire and forced through his front door’s mail slot.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly placing a T-shirt that was set ablaze into a Fredericksburg, Virginia resident's mailbox.

Fire Marshal Alan Crisp of the Fredericksburg Fire Department led the investigation and identified the suspect as Ariel Richardson.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, on June 20, around 1:30 p.m., a homeowner in the 1200 block of Caroline Street discovered a tee that had been set on fire and forced through his front door’s mail slot. The discovery came after the resident reported smelling smoke.

After extinguishing the fire, the victim called 911 to report the arson.

Richardson was arrested on Friday on charges of burning an occupied dwelling. She is being held without bond.