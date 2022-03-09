Police investigating after woman attacked twice in one night in Prince William County

The man grabbed the victim from behind in a “bear-hug” before the victim screamed.

MANASSAS, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is about a separate abduction attempt.

A scary situation unfolded when officers say a woman was attacked twice in the same night in Manassas, police are now looking for that man.

On March 5 just after 9 p.m. police were called to the Assembly Manassas Apartments in the 10400 block of Butterfield Street to look into a reported assault.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, told police that she was walking to her apartment when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. The suspect then grabbed her. When she screamed the man let go and she was able to run away.

The woman told police that she originally saw the man in the parking lot in a tan-colored sedan. According to Prince William Police, the man got out of his vehicle and walked towards her complex.

When she got out of her car and walked towards her apartment, the man reportedly grabbed her from behind in a “bear-hug” before the victim screamed. The suspect then released her and left the building.

A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not found. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken, police said.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, standing 5’9” tall, weighs around 185lbs, and has a medium build and wearing glasses with gold-colored frames. Officers say he was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black balaclava-style mask, black & gray sweatpants, and black sneaker.