WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating a reported aggravated assault on a 42-year-old woman after she was attacked Sunday while walking along a Woodbridge walking path.

Police say the alleged attack happened Sunday evening while the woman was walking along a path between Endsley Turn and Darbydale Avenue in Woodbridge.

The victim reported to officials that while she was walking, a man going in the opposite direction approached her. In passing the man hit the woman so hard with an unknown object that she temporarily lost consciousness, police said. When the woman woke up police said she drove herself to a hospital where authorities were contacted.

No additional injuries were reported and no property was reported missing.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said she saw police and police K9s in the area of the walking path Sunday night. Police said they responded to the area the assault had previously occurred around 10:30 p.m. after the woman had driven herself to the hospital and notified authorities of the attack.

“I’m more concerned about the women and children around here," Marcus Johnson said.

Johnson said people frequently use the walking path as a cut-through.

“I mean the school has a track so people who want to go exercise, they cut and go to the track, you know that’s unfortunate. I didn’t hear about that until that’s crazy," Johnson said.