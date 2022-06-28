Stafford woman arrested for pulling gun out against minor in road rage incident

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested after pointing a gun at a teen boy during a road rage incident in south Stafford on Sunday.

A Stafford County deputy responded to the intersection of Butler Road and Chatham Heights Road at 7:35 a.m. after a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

The teen informed authorities that the driver that was behind him on Warrenton Road was flashing her lights and waving her hands in the air. The driver then pulled alongside him on Butler Road and began shouting.

The Stafford woman, later identified as Maryann Mullins, reached into her glove box and pulled out a firearm, according to the sheriff's office. She then pointed the weapon at the victim before driving away.

The victim provided the deputy with a vehicle description, including the license plate number, which allowed the sheriff's office to be able to locate Mullins at her home address.

Mullins was arrested for brandishing and a Taurus 9 mm handgun was seized, according to the sheriff's office.