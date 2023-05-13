Woman arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the car in Stafford Co.

Detectives claim the 41-year-old driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia woman was charged with several offenses after driving intoxicated with a child in the car on Thursday.

At 12:02 a.m., Deputy C.T. Richardson observed a Ford Explorer failing to stay in its lane on Garrisonville Road.

The deputy then attempted to conduct a traffic stop as the suspect vehicle traveled on Doc Stone Road.

However, police say the driver continued at low speeds through the roundabout, the commuter lot and proceeded to turn left onto Staffordboro Boulevard.

Investigators say as the driver reached Foxwood Village, Deputy Richardson was able to quickly get in front of the Explorer and block its path.

Police identified the driver as a 41-year-old woman. A juvenile was discovered inside the vehicle.

Detectives claim the driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Field sobriety tests were offered and the woman was arrested.

Police charged her with DUI with a child, refusal, misdemeanor eluding, no driver’s license, and failing to maintain the lane.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Investigators say the child was turned over to a responsible adult following the incident.

Police remind everyone to drive sober or get pulled over.