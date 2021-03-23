Woman arrested for DUI after driving car onto train tracks, crashing vehicle

This woman's plans were "derailed" after an instructed turn by her GPS.

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. — A woman was arrested for a DUI after she drove her vehicle onto railroad tracks and crashed it in Widewater Monday afternoon, Rappahonock Police said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Brent Point Road and Arkendale Road.

When officers responded to the scene, they found an overturned Jeep Cherokee crashed near the train tracks. Police said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Patricia Duran, was following her GPS when it directed her to make a left turn on the train tracks.

The car drove on the railroad and fell on its side in an attempt to make the turn.

Duran was not injured during the single-vehicle crash, police said.