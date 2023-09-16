Wisconsin prison escapee captured in Alexandria

38-year old Dustin Bone was arrested Friday by Alexandria Police. They located a stolen car he was in using License Plate Reader technology.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who escaped from a Wisconsin prison earlier this week was arrested in Alexandria on Friday, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Dustin Bone, 38, of Oneida, Wisconsin, escaped from Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center on Sept. 11.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, officers in Alexandria, using License Plate Reader (LPR) technology, located a stolen car. They arrested Bone, the driver of the car, without incident.

“This arrest is a great example of how we use the newest technology tools in our continued effort to keep our community safe,” said Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes.

Bone was convicted of armed robbery and was serving a seven year prison sentence in Wisconsin. He is currently being held in the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center until he can be extradited back to Wisconsin.

LPR technology has been used in Northern Virginia on several occasions to help solve crimes and make breaks in cases. But, it isn't just used for instances of crime -- in Fairfax County it has also helped police locate missing people.

Earlier this year, in April, the Fairfax County Police Department stated that since their installation in November, the license plate readers have helped police recover 30 stolen vehicles and six firearms, aided in 50 arrests and helped locate four missing people.