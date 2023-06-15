Winkler Botanical Preserve is a hidden gem in Alexandria

The 44-acre botanical preserve is a hidden gem in Alexandria.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Winkler Botanical Preserve has been a hidden gem for decades in Alexandria. Not many people know about the 44-acre green nature oasis. It is tucked away between Seminary Road, the Mark Center and I-395.

"Almost nobody knows it's here, and it's been here for years," said Paul Gilbert, NOVA Parks Executive Director.

The Winkler Foundation gifted NOVA Parks the nature preserve last September.

"We're hoping that a few more people find it now that it is a public park. We want people to come out here and enjoy nature so close to where they work and live," Gilbert said.

The nature preserve, located at 5400 Roanoke Avenue, was originally created in 1979 by Catherine Winkler Herman, in memory of her late husband, real estate developer Mark Winkler. It was part of a charity project to try to protect nature in the rapidly urbanizing city of Alexandria.

The preserve features streams, a pond, trails and a waterfall. Much of the area was thoughtfully crafted to enhance the nature already in place.

"They've propagated these native plants and planted them and lined the streams with stones so they don't erode," Gilbert said.

A man-made waterfall is a big attraction of the park. Run with a pump and a switch, it not only drowns out the noise of neighboring I-395, but also aerates the water in the lake.

Winkler Preserve was once filled with activities and summer camps, but things slowed down in 2016. Now NOVA Parks is planning to ramp things back up with summer camps for kids in June.

The first 'Camp Winkler' class starts next week with slots still available.

As parents, you want your children to have fun, but also to learn & grow. Camp Winkler offers the perfect balance of both..

Info: https://t.co/tgH6NHo8O0

🔥🔥Register to win a FREE week of Camp Winkler. Enter: https://t.co/FTEAD3dc6E 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VDc14wWp4W — NOVA Parks (@NOVA_Parks) May 23, 2023

NOVA Parks says its hope is that kids in Alexandria will frequent this nature preserve to learn and care about the environment right in their backyard.

"It's going to help children, not just now, but literally for generations to come," Gilbert said.