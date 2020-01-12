Widow's lawsuit over fatal Chesapeake Bay plunge to be heard

A woman is suing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel for the death of her husband in 2017, and the trial is starting in a Virginia court.

NORFOLK, Va. — A trial involving a widow's lawsuit filed over the death of her husband who was killed when his tractor-trailer plunged over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel begins in a Virginia court.

The Virginian-Pilot reported in January that the lawsuit filed by Billie Jo Chen against the CBBT says the bridge-tunnel's own wind and gauge policy should have prohibited Joseph Chen from crossing the bridge in 2017.

Billie Jo Chen is suing for $6 million. CBBT is claiming sovereign immunity, which typically protects governmental entities from negligence lawsuits.