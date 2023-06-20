$1,063,690 winning lottery ticket sold in Alexandria, but who has the ticket?

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Someone in Virginia just became a millionaire; the question now is who?
According to Virginia Lottery officials, someone purchased a Case 5 with EZ Match ticket for Sunday's drawing at a 7-Eleven on Beacon Hill Road in Alexandria. That ticket is now worth a record $1,063,690.
The million-dollar question is: who has that ticket?
Lottery officials say the winning numbers in that drawing were 1-20-24-26-35. This ticket was the only one in the June 18 drawing to match all five numbers. Officials say the odds of matching all five numbers is 1 in 749,398.
The $1,063,690 pot is the largest prize ever won in the Cash 5 with EZ Match game, and only the second time the jackpot has grown past the $1 million mark.
The only other time the prize was worth more than $1 million was in January 2022, when a $1,008,842 jackpot was won and split by a group of seven friends in Virginia Beach.
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. Lottery officials recommend signing the back of a ticket to establish ownership before doing anything else. When the person is prepared to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she must contact the Virginia Lottery.
There was a 1 in 8.3 million chance for this sequence of numbers to appear for the Virginia lottery on Saturday.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.