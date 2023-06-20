$1,063,690 winning lottery ticket sold in Alexandria, but who has the ticket?

Lottery officials say the winning numbers in that drawing were 1-20-24-26-35. This ticket was the only one in the June 18 drawing to match all five numbers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Someone in Virginia just became a millionaire; the question now is who?

According to Virginia Lottery officials, someone purchased a Case 5 with EZ Match ticket for Sunday's drawing at a 7-Eleven on Beacon Hill Road in Alexandria. That ticket is now worth a record $1,063,690.

The million-dollar question is: who has that ticket?

Lottery officials say the winning numbers in that drawing were 1-20-24-26-35. This ticket was the only one in the June 18 drawing to match all five numbers. Officials say the odds of matching all five numbers is 1 in 749,398.

The $1,063,690 pot is the largest prize ever won in the Cash 5 with EZ Match game, and only the second time the jackpot has grown past the $1 million mark.

The only other time the prize was worth more than $1 million was in January 2022, when a $1,008,842 jackpot was won and split by a group of seven friends in Virginia Beach.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. Lottery officials recommend signing the back of a ticket to establish ownership before doing anything else. When the person is prepared to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she must contact the Virginia Lottery.

WATCH NEXT: Virginia lottery winning numbers appear in consecutive order