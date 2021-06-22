Whitlow's on Wilson to auction off some items and assets after having one final bash this weekend

The auctioning off some of the bar's assets will happen on Thursday, June 24.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Whitlow's on Wilson has been an institution in Arlington, Virginia, for nearly three decades. Now, the local bar will be closing its doors permanently and auctioning off assets online amid one final bash this coming weekend.

The auctioning off some of the bar's assets will happen on Thursday, June 24, with an online preview of the items for sale happening on Wednesday (tomorrow). Items sold will be available for pick up, by appointment, starting on Monday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Auction Rules: The first 3 items in catalog order will close at 11 a.m., then 3 items per minute, thereafter. If there are any bids in the final 3 minutes, that item(s) will be extended for 3 additional minutes, and keep extending as long as there is a bid in the 3-minute extension(s).

Whitlow’s on Wilson has been family-owned and operated since 1995. The business said it enjoyed being able to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic to support its employees.

Whitlow's had closed at the end of June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic struggles that impacted a lot of restaurants and bars in the region.