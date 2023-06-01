Where to get free lunch for children this Summer in Prince William Co.

The meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Public Schools will be offering free meals for all children as part of the district's Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday at more than 20 schools throughout the county for a period of time between July 10 and August 4.

The meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Thursday, Prince William County Public Schools released the location and schedule for families who are looking to take advantage of the Summer Food Service Program:

Bennett Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Beville Middle

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10-11:15 a.m.

Dale City Elementary

Start/End Date: June 26 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.

CLOSED: July 3 & July 4

Ellis Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Fred Lynn Middle

Start/End Date: June 21 - June 29

Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Fred Lynn Middle

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10-11:15 a.m.

Fred Lynn Middle

Start/End Date: July 31 - August 3

Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 12 - 12:30 p.m.

Gar-Field High

Start/End Date: June 20 - July 28

Breakfast: 7-8 a.m.

Lunch: 10-11 a.m.

CLOSED: July 4

Jenkins Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Kilby Elementary

Start/End Date: July 17 - August 4

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

King Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

McAuliffe Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Montclair Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Mullen Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Neabsco Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Occoquan Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Potomac Shores Middle

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10-11:15 a.m.

Potomac High

Start/End Date: June 26 - August 4

Breakfast: 7-8 a.m.

Lunch: 10-11:30 a.m.

CLOSED: July 4

River Oaks Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sudley Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Unity Braxton Middle

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10-11:15 a.m.

Unity Braxton Middle

Start/End Date: August 9

Breakfast: No Breakfast

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Unity Reed High

Start/End Date: June 26 - August 4

Breakfast: 7-8 a.m.

Lunch: 10-11:30 a.m.

CLOSED: July 4

Yorkshire Elementary

Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.