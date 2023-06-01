Where to get free lunch for children this Summer in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Public Schools will be offering free meals for all children as part of the district's Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday at more than 20 schools throughout the county for a period of time between July 10 and August 4.
The meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
On Thursday, Prince William County Public Schools released the location and schedule for families who are looking to take advantage of the Summer Food Service Program:
Bennett Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Beville Middle
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 10-11:15 a.m.
Dale City Elementary
- Start/End Date: June 26 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
- CLOSED: July 3 & July 4
Ellis Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Fred Lynn Middle
- Start/End Date: June 21 - June 29
- Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
- Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.
Fred Lynn Middle
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 10-11:15 a.m.
Fred Lynn Middle
- Start/End Date: July 31 - August 3
- Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 - 12:30 p.m.
Gar-Field High
- Start/End Date: June 20 - July 28
- Breakfast: 7-8 a.m.
- Lunch: 10-11 a.m.
- CLOSED: July 4
Jenkins Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Kilby Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 17 - August 4
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
King Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
McAuliffe Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Montclair Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Mullen Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Neabsco Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Occoquan Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Potomac Shores Middle
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 10-11:15 a.m.
Potomac High
- Start/End Date: June 26 - August 4
- Breakfast: 7-8 a.m.
- Lunch: 10-11:30 a.m.
- CLOSED: July 4
River Oaks Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sudley Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Unity Braxton Middle
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 10-11:15 a.m.
Unity Braxton Middle
- Start/End Date: August 9
- Breakfast: No Breakfast
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Unity Reed High
- Start/End Date: June 26 - August 4
- Breakfast: 7-8 a.m.
- Lunch: 10-11:30 a.m.
- CLOSED: July 4
Yorkshire Elementary
- Start/End Date: July 10 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
