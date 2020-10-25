Here's what to expect on the Loudoun County ballot

Covering everything from candidate information to ballot initiatives.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Early voting in Virginia started on Friday, Sept. 18 and registered voters have until Oct. 31 to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.

Here is a list of candidates and questions on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Virginia

Vote: 1

RACE: 28

Donald Trump (Republican- Incumbent)

Trump is the 45th President of the United States, seeking a second term. He became president of his father’s real estate business in 1971 and expanded its operations to building or renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos and golf courses around the world. He produced and hosted The Apprentice reality television show from 2003 to 2015.

2. Joe Biden (Democrat)

Biden served as the 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 in the Obama administration. Previously he was a U.S. Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He served as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. His first presidential run was for 1988.

3. Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian)

Jorgensen is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Clemson University. She has worked at IBM as a marketing representative and started her own software and computer technology sales company.

U.S. SENATE

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 202

In the 2014 election, Democratic incumbent Mark Warner won the office by a very narrow margin -- about 1% -- to Republican political operative Ed Gillespie. No one expected the race to be this close in 2014. It should be noted that a Republican has not taken a Virginia U.S. Senate seat in Virginia since 2002, John Warner took it then.

Mark Warner (Democrat-incumbent)

Warner is the incumbent and has held this office since 2008. He is seeking his third term. Before serving in the Senate, Warner served as the Governor of Virginia from 2002-2006 and Chairman of the National Governors Association 2004-2005. Previously, Warner was an entrepreneur and executive in the technology industry. https://markwarnerva.com/

2. Daniel Gade (Republican)

Gade is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served more than 20 years in the U.S., Korea, and Iraq. In Iraq, he endured a combat wound that led to the amputation of his right leg. He has since earned a Ph.D. in Public Administration and Policy, served on national councils discussing veteran and disability issues, and now teaches at American University.

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 10

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 220

This district includes all of Clarke, Frederick, and Loudoun counties, along with parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.

Jennifer Wexton (D-incumbent)

Wexton is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. She is seeking her second term. Before serving in Congress, she was a prosecutor and State Senator. Website: https://jenniferwexton.com/ Aliscia N. Andrews (R)

Andrews served in the Marines and worked in the private and public sectors as a strategic management, analytic and policy advisor.

Website: https://andrewsforvirginia.com/

Leesburg Mayor

Vote 1

RACE 290

C.B. “Kelly” Burk (I-incumbent)

Burk is the incumbent and has served as Mayor since 2017. She served as Vice Mayor from 2015-2016. She also served on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors from 2008-2011. She was a special education teacher with the Loudoun County Public Schools.

2. R.E. “Ron” Campbell

Campbell has served on Leesburg’s Environmental Advisory Commission and Technology and Communications Commission.

LOUDOUN COUNTY

Leesburg Town Council

Vote 3

RACE 292

Zachary J. “Zach” Cummings (I)

Cummings is a residential realtor and serves on the Catoctin Elementary School PTA, the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts, and fundraised to erect the Stanley Caulkins Memorial in downtown Leesburg.

Website: https://www.zachcummings.com/

Ara H. Bagdasarian (I)

Bagdasarian is a technology entrepreneur and businessman who served as Chairman of Leesburg’s Town Economic Development Commission and President of the Loudoun Symphony Orchestra. He launched a school emergency notification system in Leesburg and launched a platform to inform parents of youth sports leagues of game cancellations.

Website: https://www.ara2020.org/

Bill T. Reploge (I)

Reploge has served on the Town of Leesburg’s Environmental Advisory Commission and worked in advertising. He works to support environmental sustainability and promoting better roads, bridges and transportation options.

Website: https://www.billforleesburg.com/

Kari M. Nacy (I)

Nacy was appointed to the Town of Leesburg’s Planning Commission and served as the commission’s chairwoman. She works as a Director of Defense Intelligence Programs and manages over 130 employees and a $150 million budget. This is her second run for Town Council; she previously ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 race.

Website: https://www.karinacy.com/

LOUDOUN COUNTY BOND QUESTION

School Projects

Vote 1

RACE 295



Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $123,755,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Douglass School Renewal; the costs to design, construct, and equip LCPS Facility Renewals and Alterations; the costs to design, construct, and equip School Security Improvements; the costs to design, construct, and equip a Student Welcome Center at Sterling Elementary School; and the costs of other public school facilities as requested by the Loudoun County School Board?

LOUDOUN COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Public Safety Projects

Vote 1

RACE 297



Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $29,516,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip a Fire and Rescue Training Academy Expansion; the costs to design, construct, and equip Philomont Fire and Rescue Station Replacement; and the costs of other public safety facilities approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

LOUDOUN COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Parks & Recreation

Vote 1

RACE 299



Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $3,825,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Philip A. Bolen Park Phase II; the costs to design, construct, and equip Scott Jenkins Memorial Park Phase III; and the costs of other public park, recreational and community center projects approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

LOUDOUN COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Transportation Projects

Vote 1

RACE 301



Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $151,210,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design and construct Segments 1 and 1B of Braddock Road; the costs to design and construct the widening of Loudoun County Parkway from Ryan Road to Shellhorn Road; the costs to design and construct improvements to Route 15 between Montresor Road and Point of Rocks Bridge; the costs to design and construct a roadway from Route 50 at Tall Cedars Parkway to Route 28; the costs to design and construct a roundabout at Route 50 and Trailhead Drive; the costs to design and construct sidewalk segments along River Creek Parkway; the costs to design and construct the County's Sidewalk and Trail Program; and the costs of other public road and transportation projects approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

VIRGINIA CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION #2

Disabled Veteran Vehicle Tax

Vote 1

RACE 228





A "yes" vote will mean the Constitution of Virginia will be amended to exempt one automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability from state and local taxation.

A "no" vote will leave the Constitution of Virginia unchanged and automobiles and pickup trucks owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability will continue to be subject to state and local taxes.

OFFICIAL WORDING OF QUESTION

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation.

Current Law

Generally, the Constitution of Virginia requires all property be taxed. However, there are certain types of property that the Constitution specifically says is not subject to taxation.

Proposed Law

This amendment would add to the list of property that is not subject to state or local taxation one motor vehicle owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability. The amendment says that motor vehicle means an

automobile or pickup truck. The motor vehicle would be exempt from taxation beginning on the date the veteran gets the motor vehicle or January 1, 2021, whichever is later. A veteran who claims this tax exemption would not get back any taxes paid on his motor vehicle prior to January 1, 2021.