WASHINGTON -- Months ago, WUSA9 began a project to get a better feel for the daily commute for Metro riders. Our staff recruited riders to send in videos once per day for a month, to report back on their experiences. The goal was to find out whether riders' expectations met their reality.

The two riders who volunteered to do the project were Bonnie Pancoast and Jim Marrone. Bonnie commutes from West Falls Church to Columbia Heights, and Jim commutes from King Street to Pentagon City. Over the next few months, WUSA9 hopes to recruit more riders to participate in this project.

Overall, Bonnie sent in videos for 25 days, and had delays of two minutes or more on just four days.

"We had about three to four minutes of waiting for scheduling adjustments," she said in a video on April 27.

She also waited two-and-a-half minutes for a mechanical problem on May 4, and for three minutes for a train Malfunction on May 10. The worst delays were on May 30, when she had to wait for nine minutes.

"I got a text message alert," she said in the video from that day. "That there was a medical emergency at L'Enfant Plaza."

Looking back at the low number of delays, Bonnie said she was surprised.

"Things are more consistent than I thought," she said. "And I was surprised by that."

Meanwhile, Jim's experience was incredibly painless. His commute from King Street to Pentagon City is short and simple, and so he didn't expect any problems going into the project.

"It was kind of like Groundhog day," he said. "I went to work had no problems. Every day."

Jim sent in videos for 11 days, and had problems in just one of them, the video from May 10.

"We got stuck in the tunnel for a couple minutes," he said. "Between Arlington and Roslyn."

Reflecting on the project, Jim said he found what he was expecting; He really shouldn't complain about his commute.

"There's a tendency to gripe about your commute. It's just what we do as commuters."

Bonnie thought that there was a takeaway from this project.

"When you actually try to collect some data," she said. "You may find that it's different than it feels."

