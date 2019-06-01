DC United forward, Wayne Rooney was arrested for public swearing and intoxication last month, Loudoun County court documents show.

The soccer star was arrested on December 16 at an International arrivals gate at Dulles International Airport, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police said.

Officials said Rooney had triggered a door alarm but did not breach airport security. Rooney was later charged with public intoxication and transported to Loudoun County Detention Center to be held until sober.

Court records show that he was released on his own recognizance. He paid a fine of $25 on January 4.

Only a day before Rooney was arrested in Loudoun County, the soccer player posted a picture of himself in Saudia Arabia at the Riyadh Formula E Saudi Arabia Grand.

In September of 2017, the soccer player was arrested in Cheshire, a county in northwest England,after being caught driving over the drink-drive limit. He was been banned from driving for two years, according to reports.

The 33-year-old soccer player is most known for his 13 years with Manchester United during which he won five Premier League titles and Champions League, plus was the team's leading goal scorer.

He joined the DC United team last year in June.

