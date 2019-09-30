VIRGINIA, USA — WaWa is expanding and making its way throughout Northern Virginia.

The Pennsylvania-based company announced the opening of 40 new stores in Fairfax County and the Northern Virginia area. This is a part of their new expansion plan.

The first store will open in Vienna, Va. in April 2020.

The company plans to open about two to three stores a year through the course of 15 years.

They said the effort will not only bring an "era of boundless and new options" for the area but the expansion is expected to provide 2,000 new jobs.

WaWa said there are four additional projects currently in development in Fairfax County.

The convenience store chain opens over 50 new stores a year throughout its market area.

Just this past May, the company announced they will soon be opening three more locations in Washington D.C. in 2019.

