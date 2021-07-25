According to Virginia's state government watchdog, the commonwealth's land conservation easement program that offers participants tax breaks needs improvement.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent reports auditors with the Office of the State Inspector General found items like trash, old tires, inoperable vehicles and a manure storage area containing dead-cattle parts on properties with easements it inspected.