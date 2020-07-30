Watchdog agency redacts findings about Virginia Parole Board

The six-page letter provided to AP was almost entirely redacted, although it said in a section labeled “conclusion” that the allegations “are substantiated.”

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s government watchdog agency has investigated complaints about the state Parole Board and found “substantiated” allegations but is withholding further details about its work, citing an exemption in the state open records law.

According to a document obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request, the Office of the State Inspector General informed Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration this week about the findings of its investigation into the board.