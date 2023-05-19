WATCH: Officer helps guide ducklings across I-66

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officials from three agencies worked together to help a family of ducklings make their way across a roadway in Fairfax County.
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, a K9 officer helped a Virginia State Police and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue to stop traffic on Interstate 66 to help the nine ducklings cross the roadway.
"First responders serve everyone in the county, ducks included," the tweet reads.
The tweet included a 42-second video of the "adventurous little ducklings" safely reaching the other side of the roadway. The officer's body-worn camera was recording while the officer helps guide the ducklings across the street.
The video did not appear to include a mother duck. The Pacific Wildlife Project says not to immediately worry if you find a group of ducklings alone, as their mother may have been spooked away and could return. The nonprofit organization suggests people wait nearby to see if the mother returns within 30 minutes.
A mother duck leads her ducklings safely on the side of the street.
