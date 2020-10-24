Here's how to see the Washington National Opera perform in a moving truck

The truck's mini-tour is serenading Virginians throughout October.

WASHINGTON — Opera and trucks may seem an unlikely pairing. But the Washington National Opera (WNO) revved up a moving truck this fall to bring live performances to Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The "mini-tour" features small capacity, physically distanced performances from the WNO Cafritz Young Artists, a competitive training program for young singers and pianists.

"We are taking opera directly to the people in special outdoor surprise performances for our local communities," said Rob Ainsley, Director of the Cafritz Young Artists program. "There is nothing like the magic of a live performance or the beauty of the human voice and there has never been a more important time for the healing power of live music."

The tour's schedule included performances in Vienna on Saturday.

Shop & Stroll kicks off tomorrow 12-4pm! Come to the Vienna Shopping Center and enjoy a free pop-up concert featuring the Kennedy Center's Washington National Opera. Performances are at 1 and 3 pm, and attendance is limited to 50 people per performance. pic.twitter.com/Q5dbh3pOF1 — Town of Vienna, VA (@TownofViennaVA) October 23, 2020

To create the opera experience, the Washington National Opera collaborated with The Concert Truck, a Baltimore-based company that aims to make live music more accessible. The Concert Truck, founded by pianists Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, converted a standard moving truck into a mobile concert venue equipped with a stage, lights, sound and an electric grand piano.

WNO had its first soft launch Pop-Up Opera Truck performance at the @CapitolRvrFront and @CanalParkDC !



The performers included:



Marlen Nahhas, soprano

Matthew Pearce, tenor

William Woodard, piano



Where would you like to the #WNOPopUp Opera Truck go next 🚚 🎶? pic.twitter.com/1sHK7uIDR9 — Washington National Opera (@WashNatOpera) September 28, 2020

The opera truck's surprise performances will appear at a range of locations, from public parks to farmers markets and major medical centers. Though the tour will end in October, Ainsley says they will revive it next spring.

"While safety must remain out first priority, this is a way for us to continue to serve our community," Ainsley said.

Event schedule:

Saturday, October 24

1:00 PM

Vienna Shop & Stroll

116-224 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180

3:00 PM.

Vienna Shop & Stroll

116-224 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180

Tuesday, October 27

4:00 PM

Crystal City Farmer’s Market

2011 Crystal Dr., Arlington, VA 22202

6:00 PM

Crystal City Farmer’s Market

2011 Crystal Dr., Arlington, VA 22202

Thursday, October 29

12:00 PM

Arlington Park

(location: TBD)

4:00 PM

Arlington Park

(location: TBD)

Friday, October 30

12:00 PM

Arlington Park

(location: TBD)

4:00 PM

Arlington Park

(location: TBD)