Classes canceled at Washington-Liberty High School following reports of shooter on campus

ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington-Liberty High School has canceled classes Wednesday morning as a safety precaution after an anonymous call about an active shooter prompted a lockdown.

School officials secured the building and called authorities following the call. Arlington Police Department officers responded to the school and conducted a search of the building to make sure it was safe.

Students were temporarily moved to a safe location as police conducted their investigation, school officials said.

Police have since announced an "all clear" and ended the lockdown. They said there is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.

Although police said they found no victims or signs of a shooting at the school, APS said in a statement to its Washington-Liberty High School community that classes are canceled and walkers have been dismissed. Students who drove their cars on campus will not be able to access their vehicles following the police investigation into the threat. Students who rode the bus to school will be taken home and car riders will need to be picked up starting at 10:30 a.m. at Dorothy Hamm Middle School.

ACPS said they will continue to update the school community as more information becomes available.

Arlington Police are still on the scene.