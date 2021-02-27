'4 Paws For Douglas' | A service dog needed for Virginia 8-year-old

Douglas's mother is hoping a service dog could not only help her with the 8-year-old's care but bring so much more to help his comfort of living.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Meghan Chiles spends her entire day caring for her 8 year-old-son, Douglas. She is hoping a service dog could not only help her with Douglas' care but bring so much more to help his comfort of living.

Douglas has a rare microdeletion on his 8th chromosome. He suffers from hypotonia, a condition that causes a lack of muscle memory and a lack of fine motor skills. At 4 years old, Douglas had his first seizure and was diagnosed with Epilepsy. A year later, he was diagnosed with Epileptic Encephalopathy, a condition that causes continuous seizure activity in his brain while he sleeps.

“He can’t go up or down the stairs by himself, he can’t bathe himself. You know ... it’s a lot. Obviously, he doesn’t know what it would be like to not have to do those things,” Chiles said.

But it’s the Epilepsy that keeps Chiles and her husband awake at night.

“Our situation changed from the first day he had his first seizure because one of us has to sleep with him all the time,” Chiles said.

Douglas has multiple seizures a week and they mostly occur while he’s sleeping. Chiles and her husband use a door bell system to help notify each other.

“If I’m with Douglas and I press it then it will wake him up so he can come in. It’s letting him know that Douglas had a seizure or is in the middle of a seizure,” Chiles said.

For Chiles, the answer is a service dog. The family is raising money through "4 Paws" for Ability, located in Xenia, Ohio.

“We do serve children, veterans and adults all over the globe and we serve over 100 families a year and so far we’ve placed about 1,500 dogs since our 22 years of existence,” Development Director Kelly Camm said.

The family has started a Facebook fundraiser with the goal of reaching 17,000 dollars. So far, they have raised over 13,000 dollars.

“The dog is going to be trained to track his exact scent. As well as his seizure scent,” Chiles said. “The dog will be right next to him, I’m not going to be as worried if Douglas is walking up the two stairs between the family room and the kitchen.”