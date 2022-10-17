'A road-widening project for electricity' | Section of W&OD trail closed for Dominion Energy wire replacement

Crews are replacing wires and conductors in place since the 1970s to keep up with growth and demand in the area.

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington and Old Dominion trail is closed from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21 so that Dominion Energy crews can safely install new electric wires along the bike path. Dominion Energy workers are asking anyone who uses the tail to stay off the bike path and follow a detour between Loudoun County Parkway to Claiborne Parkway.

"We need everyone to respect that detour. There are going to be Loudoun County sheriff's deputies and state troopers out here to keep people off the path," said transmission line expert Paul Schmeling with Dominion Energy.

Schmeling said the process of replacing the wires is known as “reconductoring," and it can be dangerous for those in the area.

"The path is completely closed because it's a very dangerous time to be out there between our bucket trucks going back and forth, and the wire dipping down near, and the possibility of electric induction along the path. We need everybody to just stay off the path for one week," Schmeling said.

The reason the wires need to be replaced is because the old wires have been in use since the 1970s and Dominion Energy needs to replace the old conductors with new conductors to keep up with growth and demand in the area.

"Think of it as like a road-widening project for electricity," Schmeling said.

A four-mile detour will direct trail users on paved paths from Loudoun County Parkway to Claiborne Parkway. To ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, detour signs will be posted along the detour route. Students who use the W&OD Trail to access Farmwell Station Middle and Dominion Trail Elementary Schools will be permitted to cross at Tippecanoe Terrace during limited hours before and after school.