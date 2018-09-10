WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly abducted a girl and then sexually assaulted a woman and the girl in the Woodbridge area.

Around 8:14 a.m. police responded to the area of the 14200 block of Essex Dr. in Woodbridge after a girl who was walking to school had been abducted.

The girl was walking along Essex Dr. near Radford Dr. when a man approached her and grabbed her, police stated.

The man then allegedly forced his way into a nearby home and assaulted a woman. He then ran away from the area with the girl.

Police said the suspect took the girl somewhere in the area of Cumberland Dr. and sexually assaulted her. The girl was then let go. The suspect fled the area.

Crews found the girl shortly after. They are currently in the area looking for the suspect.

The suspect is being described as a black man who is about 45-years-old. He is 5'7", has thin build, short hair and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Please avoid the area and follow police direction. Area schools have been notified as a precaution. The investigation continues.

