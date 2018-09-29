FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- A man who barricaded himself in a motel room from police, has escaped.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Fairfax Co. Police were on-scene in the 6000 block of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Police said the suspect, 32-year-old Althon Thodos is wanted for active warrants on grand larceny, credit card theft, credit card fraud and a probation violation.

During the barricade, Thodos refused to allow them in and made threats against himself if officers entered.

Officials said a woman who was in the room with him exited, giving officers a chance to enter. Thodos escaped through the ceiling, into the attic and down through another part of the building before officers entered.

Believing he was still in the ceiling, officers said they tried to use tear gas to get Thodos to come out. Shortly after, detectives gathered surveillance video showing he left the building.

Thodos is described as 6’1”, 175 pounds, with a beard, wearing a red hat and a white shirt. Thodos may be driving a silver 2013 BMW X1 with Virginia tags UZE-8869.

Fairfax Co. Police will continue to search for Alton Thodos and ask anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 703-691-2131.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS. They can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel, or HELP to 274637 for help. Message and data rates may apply. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

This story is developing.

