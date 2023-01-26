Deputies say she did not need a ride to Platform 9 ¾ and disapparated from the parking lot moments later.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.

Spells could of came in all Snapes and sizes but luckily, the Cruciatus Curse or Imperius Curse were not used. With no complaints of injuries, deputies, of curse, decided to not jump to any Ron conclusions on what happened and instead solve the Riddle with an investigation.

No clear motive was determined for the incident but deputies could not confirm or deny if the disturbance was the result of a lack of butterbeer at the bar or that the Quidditch match was not playing on the television.

Luckily, after the 30-year-old woman was checked she agreed to leave the business, so deputies didn't have to take a prisoner to Azkaban.