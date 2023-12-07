VRE service returns back to normal, fare-free on Friday

Service will return to normal after a train derailment at the entrance to Union Station Tuesday morning, set off a multitude of headaches for commuters.

WASHINGTON — The Virginia Railway Express is returning to a full-service schedule and will be fare-free on Friday.

This means you do not need a ticket to ride.

The waived fares come after an Amtrak derailment at the entrance to Union Station Tuesday morning set off a multitude of headaches for commuters.

Around 9:30 a.m., DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the derailment. During the initial report, they said that it was minor in nature and said there were no reported injuries. Fire crews then began to work to reach the train, which had passengers onboard.

Just before 10:15 a.m., crews at the scene determined that it was two train cars that were derailed, but they were upright inside the tunnel just before Union Station. Firefighters were able to get aboard the train to communicate with passengers and get them removed. At the same time, EMS began evaluating one person, who was later identified as an Amtrak employee, who was ultimately transported to a hospital to be treated for a minor medical condition.

"At this time, Amtrak service is temporarily suspended between Washington and Richmond while crews inspect the area and work to re-rail the lead locomotive and coach car," Amtrak spokesperson Kyle Anderson said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Following the derailment, DC Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said crews coordinated with Amtrak to make sure passengers were safe. Passengers were moved to unaffected cars, and taken to the L'Enfant Plaza station, then escorted to a nearby holiday in hotel to rest and hydrate.