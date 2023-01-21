x
Virginia

One day left to cast your vote to help name Metro Richmond Zoo's baby hippo

Polls to help choose a name for the pygmy hippo calf close Sunday, January 22 at 11:59 p.m.

MOSELEY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo is asking for your help in naming the newest addition to their family, a pygmy hippo calf.

The poll to vote for your favorite name closes Sunday, January 22 at 11:59 p.m.

In a Facebook post, zoo officials thanked everyone who previously submitted a recommendation. 

Officials said, "We want to thank everyone for submitting name ideas for our little hippo. It was difficult selecting only a few favorite names from the thousands of recommendations. The final names were suggested by followers and/or our team."

Adding, "We received several requests publicly and privately to name our hippo in honor of a loved one who passed away. We have been touched by reading these stories and learning about their lives. Ultimately, we decided not to pursue these names because it did not feel right to pick one over the other or make the public vote between equally deserving names. "

Voters have the option of choosing between the following names: 

  • Petunia 
  • Dumplin'
  • Penelope
  • Holly
  • Gayla
  • Olive

The baby hippo was born December 6, 2022 to parents Iris and Corwin. She is now over one month old. 

Zoo officials are expected to announce the name of the new hippo in the following week.

Click here to vote. 

