Virginia coach charged with touching girl on bus to away game

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly inappropriately touched a girl on a school bus in Stafford County.
According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 25-year-old Tyler Trotter was working as an assistant basketball coach for Brooke Point High School when the incident occurred.
Investigators say earlier this month, the girl was riding on a school bus to an away game when Trotter sat down next to her.
The victim told deputies the coach then had a "sexually explicit" conversation with her before touching her inappropriately.
Detectives arrested Trotter on Tuesday. He has been charged with indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.
Deputies say Trotter is no longer coaching with Stafford County Schools.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hinson at 540-658-4400.
Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.
WATCH NEXT: Track coach from Loudoun County faces child porn charges for hacking social media account, blackmail
A 26-year-old man from Aldie hacked a child's social media account, stole private photos, and blackmailed the child for more photos.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.