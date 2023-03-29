Virginia coach charged with touching girl on bus to away game

The victim told deputies the coach had a "sexually explicit" conversation with her before touching her inappropriately.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly inappropriately touched a girl on a school bus in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 25-year-old Tyler Trotter was working as an assistant basketball coach for Brooke Point High School when the incident occurred.

Investigators say earlier this month, the girl was riding on a school bus to an away game when Trotter sat down next to her.

The victim told deputies the coach then had a "sexually explicit" conversation with her before touching her inappropriately.

Detectives arrested Trotter on Tuesday. He has been charged with indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

Deputies say Trotter is no longer coaching with Stafford County Schools.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hinson at 540-658-4400.

