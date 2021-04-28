In need of a break? Visit the State Arboretum of Virginia

WASHINGTON — Need some fresh air and a break from the craziness. Take a drive from the District to Boyce, Virginia -- there you will find the State Arboretum of Virginia.
Arranged in a pleasing landscape, its collection of more than 6,000 trees and woody shrubs provide an oxygen bath that will cleanse both body and mind.
On top of that, there is a Virginia Native Plant Trail that includes the largest variety of boxwood cultivars in North America. There is even an exhibition of a third of the world's pine species.
The arboretum is a part of Blandy Experimental Farm, a research field station of the University of Virginia.
The State Arboretum of Virginia is located at 400 Blandy Farm Lane in Boyce, Virginia.
If you need a break, a visit here could prove quite worthwhile.
