Time to play! New virtual reality gaming coming to Northern Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — Celebrity-backed Sandbox VR is coming to Tysons Virginia, according to company officials and The Meridian Group. The virtual reality gaming venue will be housed at The Boro and is slated to open in summer of 2023.

Sandbox VR offers an immersive experience that makes players feel like they are in a movie. The new location will feature four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay called “holodecks." Groups of up to six players can play.

Players are given a VR headset, a haptic vest, a backpack and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another. Company representatives said Sandbox VR uses patented motion-tracking technology to capture the movements of a player’s entire body.

“The Meridian Group (TMG) is thrilled to welcome Sandbox VR, the most established virtual reality operator in the space, to its new home at The Boro,” said Charlie Schwieger, Vice President of Asset Management at TMG.

Sandbox VR has signed a lease for 7,508 square feet at 1656 Silver Hill Drive, Tysons, Virginia.

Sandbox VR officials said the company also plans to open a location in Virginia Beach, Virginia.