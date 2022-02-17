Gov. Youngkin meets with northern Virginia families, discusses removal of school mask mandates

The governor met with families in Leesburg and discussed everything from eliminating the grocery tax to ending the mask mandate in schools.

LEESBURG, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with families in northern Virginia Thursday, just one day after signing a bill to make masking optional in Virginia schools.

The governor's signature on the bill proved a pivotal moment for his administration, which has been working to end school mask mandates since Youngkin's first day in office. He included an emergency clause to make the bill effective no later than March 1.

Legislators approved Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote, 52-48, on the House floor on Wednesday.

The governor headed to a busy Leesburg diner to speak with the families, where he covered a host of topics, from his stance on masks to taxes and his goals moving forward.

“I encourage people who want to wear a mask, please wear a mask, please,” Youngkin said of residents who still wish to follow the CDC recommendations to wear masks indoors in all high or moderate transmission settings. “For people who believe their children should not wear one, they should have a right in Virginia today to make that decision.”

Youngkin also discussed tax relief with the families, sharing that he wants to eliminate the Virginia grocery tax, suspend the most recent increase in gas taxes and provide a tax break on retirement benefits for veterans. He highlighted that more people are moving away from the Commonwealth than people who are moving into the state, a reality that he said is surely due to the cost of living.