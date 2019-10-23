VIRGINIA, USA — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so naturally, more focus is being placed on the state of women's health.

The study focused on a multitude of aspects regarding women's health such as women's mental health, preventive care, breast cancer prevention, and cervical cancer prevention.

In a study done by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Virginia is one of the top states for mammogram screening rates.

Dataforstories.co analyzed data from the CDC and compared it to the recommended testing guidelines by the American Cancer Society (ACS). The analysis found that Virginia ranks number six for having the most women in the United States meeting the ACS recommendations for mammograms at 66.7 percent.

Virginia also ranks 8th in terms of women meeting PAP test recommendations. However, Virginia is 19th for women meeting HPV recommendations.

