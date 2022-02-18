Prince William Co. woman gets $10M lotto ticket for Valentine's Day

HAYMARKET, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 13, 2021
We all know that true love is priceless, but $10 million sure doesn't hurt.
A stay-at-home mom from Haymarket, Virginia is now a multimillionaire thanks to a scratch-off ticket her husband got her for Valentine's Day. That sure beats flowers and candy!
Maria Chicas' husband bought the ticket at In & Out Mart in Manassas. He scratched off the ticket and realized it was a winner. That's when he called his wife.
"I thought he was joking," she told lottery officials as she validated her winning ticket.
Chicas had the choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. She chose to take the cash.
The store that sold the winning ticket receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.
This was the last available top prize for the Extreme Millions Scratcher game. Lotto officials say the game is now closed.
Chicas' odds of winning that top prize were 1 in 2,937,600.
