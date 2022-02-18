Prince William Co. woman gets $10M lotto ticket for Valentine's Day

Maria Chicas took the one-time cash payout of $6,570,302 before taxes.

We all know that true love is priceless, but $10 million sure doesn't hurt.

A stay-at-home mom from Haymarket, Virginia is now a multimillionaire thanks to a scratch-off ticket her husband got her for Valentine's Day. That sure beats flowers and candy!

Maria Chicas' husband bought the ticket at In & Out Mart in Manassas. He scratched off the ticket and realized it was a winner. That's when he called his wife.

"I thought he was joking," she told lottery officials as she validated her winning ticket.

Chicas had the choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. She chose to take the cash.

The store that sold the winning ticket receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

This was the last available top prize for the Extreme Millions Scratcher game. Lotto officials say the game is now closed.