LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A woman in Loudoun County is now in jail and charged with assault and battery after a child's feet were allegedly duct-taped together back in January at a day care in Ashburn, Virginia.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the woman is Cinthia J. Escobar Gomez, 25, and the incident being investigated by the department happened on Jan. 23, 2020, at the Open Arms Child Development Center in the 43100 block of Waxpool Road.

The sheriff's office said that Escobar Gomez was in a class that was for four and five-year-olds when the child was reportedly tied up by her with duct tape. They added that the child was not hurt by what Escobar Gomez allegedly did.

What led to the child being duct-taped and how law enforcement found out about the alleged abuse has not released by the sheriff's office.

Officials in Loudoun County have not released the age, gender or name of the child that was allegedly duck taped.

Escobar Gomez is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

The investigation was conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in coordination with the Loudoun County Department of Family Services.

