Virginia woman assaulted by naked man who walked away laughing into woods

DUMFRIES, Va. — Police are investigating after a naked man walked up behind a woman, assaulted her and walked away laughing in Dumfries.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Potomac River Boulevard and Potomac Shores Parkway just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, a 51-year-old woman said she was in the area when a strange man walked up behind her and assaulted her without saying a word. When the woman turned around, she said she saw a naked man walking back into the woodline while laughing.

The woman quickly left the area before calling police. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect a a man between 25 and 35 years old, weighing around 180 pounds with medium-length black hair.

Anyone with information may contact police at 703-792-7000. Your contact information is required to submit a tip. This allows the Police Department to contact you if needed; however, your information will not be provided to anyone outside of law enforcement.

